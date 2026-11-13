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Calumet, Hancock advance to Volleyball Quarterfinals – Friday Sports Wrap
By Todd Overbeek,4 days ago
Click on the highlighted scores for more game details. In high school volleyball tournament regional finals last evening…. Division Four – Hancock swept Forest Park 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-20). The Bulldogs will face Atlanta in a quarterfinal game Tuesday at 6:00 at Manistique. The Huskies swept Newberry 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-15) to win their regional title. Coverage will begin at 5:40 on the Voice of the Bulldogs, Lite 96.3 Houghton’s Breeze.