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HyperAccel to Showcase LPU-Based AI Inference System at SC26
8 days ago
CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2026 — HyperAccel, a South Korean fabless AI semiconductor company specializing in high-efficiency large language model (LLM) inference, will showcase its LPU (LLM Processing Unit) technology at SC26 (Supercomputing 2026), taking place November 17–19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The company will present an eight-LPU server system and conduct a live remote demonstration of LLM inference running on operational servers deployed in Korea.