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This Old-School Florida Italian Restaurant Proves Good Pasta Doesn’t Have to Cost a Fortune
By Brianna Hale,8 days ago
First-time diners at one cozy Italian spot can walk out with a free cannoli. That’s a pretty sweet way to say hello, and the welcome doesn’t stop at dessert. The kitchen makes its fettuccine from scratch, which is rarer than it should be. Some of the cooks have spent nearly 30 years working those same stoves, so they know the recipes cold.
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