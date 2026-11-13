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MCPS Gear Store Adds Winter Merchandise With Purchases Helping Reduce Student Meal Debt
By MCS Staff,4 days ago
The Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Gear Store has been updated with winter merchandise, offering a variety of MCPS-branded clothing and accessories for the whole family. The collection includes sweatshirts, pullovers, fleece joggers, pom beanies, and more, with 20% of each purchase going toward reducing student meal debt across the district.