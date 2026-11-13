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Friday forecast: Unseasonably cool
By Doug Meyers,3 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several days in a row of unseasonably cool temperatures with highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s are likely through early next week before warming back up. A storm system this weekend will bring rain to western and southern KS with dry conditions in northeast KS. The chance of rain increases by the 2nd half of next work week.
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