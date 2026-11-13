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Hillsborough delays a data center moratorium vote while Auburndale holds a contentious workshop
By WUSF,3 days ago
Hillsborough County commissioners delayed their vote on a one-year moratorium for hyperscale data centers on Tuesday morning. They want to take up the issue later with two newly elected, incoming board members. The moratorium would buy the county time to decide on rules and regulations for artificial intelligence facilities. There...
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