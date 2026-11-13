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Catfishing, Airbnb fraud, and other Deep Dreams about catching computer fakes
4 days ago
Show producers: Samata Joshi, Dean Russell, Grace Tatter, and Emily Jankowski. What do you do when the uncanny valley of detecting deep fakes and other AI-generated imagery becomes harder and harder? As the flood of slop rises towards our collective nostrils, a combination of crowd wisdom and tools built by the tech companies driving AI seem to be the current answer.