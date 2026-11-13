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Binghamton Bearcats take on the Duquesne Dukes, look for 4th straight win
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
Binghamton Bearcats (3-1) at Duquesne Dukes (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bearcats take on Duquesne. Duquesne went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Dukes averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 22.4 bench points last season.