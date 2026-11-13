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Ohio House advances measure allowing firearm suppressors and short barreled rifles
4 days ago
Ohio House lawmakers approved a measure Tuesday eliminating long-standing restrictions on firearm suppressors and short-barreled rifles. Currently, gun owners who knowingly acquire either could be subject to a fifth-degree felony under state law. Ohio Senate Bill 214 alters the definition of dangerous ordnance, which comes from the federal National Firearms...
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