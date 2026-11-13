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How to Make Money Fast in Rob Run and Prepare for the Weekly Wipe
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
Making money in Rob Run is essential for buying weapons, vehicles, property, and equipment. Players can earn cash through robberies, selling stolen goods, transporting cargo, operating businesses, or working as police officers. However, accumulating wealth is only half the challenge. You also need to protect your earnings from other players and prepare for the weekly Federal Raid.