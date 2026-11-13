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Cincinnati visits Dayton following Derkack 's 25-point game
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) at Dayton Flyers (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces Cincinnati after Aiden Derkack scored 25 points in Dayton's 99-89 loss to the Siena Saints. Dayton went 25-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.