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Wedge Office Explained: Oscar, Pameli, and Their Connection to Limbus Company
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
The Wedge Office is a group of Fixers originally introduced in Library of Ruina, known for their tactical approach to combat and close relationship with the Dawn Office. Its members, including Oscar, Pamela, and Pameli, play an important role in Philip’s storyline. Now, the organization has returned through new Mirror World Identities in Limbus Company during the 10th Walpurgis Night event.