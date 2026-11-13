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Rob Run Server and Region Guide: How to Change States, Join Friends, and Avoid Losing Progress
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
Changing servers in Rob Run works differently from most multiplayer games. Instead of selecting another lobby from a menu, players must surrender to the Feds, enter prison, and choose a new State. The process allows you to join friends or start over on another server, but it comes with a major drawback: most of your accumulated property and resources can be lost.