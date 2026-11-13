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Limbus Company Wedge Office Team Guide: Do You Need Dawn Office Faust and Gregor?
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
Building a Wedge Office team in Limbus Company doesn’t necessarily require every Dawn Office Identity. Outis, Don Quixote, and Sinclair can establish the core Wedge Office mechanics without additional support. However, players looking to maximize Joint Combos, Dawn’s Camaraderie, and enhanced skills will benefit significantly from adding Dawn Office Fixer Faust and Dawn Office Rep Gregor.