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These two voter turnout trends explain what happened across the South in the election
By Stephen Fowler,4 days ago
Democratic victories in the South this year were driven just as much by who showed up to vote as who stayed home, according to an NPR analysis of turnout data. Midterm elections normally have lower voter participation than presidential contests. But from Louisiana to the Carolinas, counties that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 came closer to matching — and in some cases exceeding — presidential turnout. At the same time, counties won by President Trump saw a much sharper decline in turnout and fewer Republican votes.