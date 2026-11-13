undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Jersey officials tour Somerset County farm awarded $100,000 agritourism grant
By Jay Edwards,3 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH TONWSHIP, N.J. (Somerset County) — State officials visited Abma’s Farm in Hillsborough on Monday, Nov. 9, to highlight how New Jersey’s Agritourism Grant Program is helping agricultural businesses expand educational opportunities and attract visitors. Representatives from the New Jersey Department of State, Department of Agriculture and...
3