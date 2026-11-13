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Museum heists on the rise: are new criminal markets, motives and tactics evolving?
By Riah Pryor,3 days ago
Europol’s warning that museum thefts are becoming more violent and frequent could hardly have been better timed. Published on 24 August, its report, Changing Tactics, Changing Targets: The Evolving Nature of Museum Heists, was followed within days by a string of high-profile thefts. On 27 August thieves stole a “priceless” Bronze Age hoard from Spain’s Museum of Villena; the same day a robbery at Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts netted a diamond necklace worth several million euros. On 8 September thieves broke into the Musée Renoir on the French Riviera, with two works by the artist still missing.