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Patriots keys: Figuring things out quick against the Lions
By Alex Barth,4 days ago
The New England Patriots once again find themselves needing to bounce back in the 2026 season. This time though, there might be more pressure to turn things around quickly. In Week 3 the Patriots suffered their first blowout loss of the season, when they fell at the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-6. At 1-2 with a visit to the Buffalo Bills looming the Patriots needed to respond - and they did by beating the Bills to kick off a three-game winning streak.