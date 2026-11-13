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Tesla And SpaceX Merger Could Unite 30,221 Bitcoin — What Does It Mean For BTC Price?
By Michael B,8 days ago
Elon Musk’s two biggest companies could be moving closer to a historic merger, raising new questions about the future of their substantial Bitcoin holdings. As SpaceX’s Bitcoin treasury continues to attract attention from institutional investors, fresh reports suggest that Tesla and SpaceX are advancing negotiations that could bring more than 30,000 BTC under one corporate structure.