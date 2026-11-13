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Carnegie Hall presents: Evergreen holiday wreaths workshop
By Press Releases,3 days ago
Lewisburg, West Virginia – Carnegie Hall invites community members to welcome the holiday season with Evergreen Holiday Wreaths, a festive hands-on workshop led by Adrienne Cedarleaf on Saturday, November 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This seasonal class offers participants the opportunity to create a beautiful fresh evergreen wreath while enjoying the sights, scents, and traditions of the winter season.