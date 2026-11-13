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It's playoff time in the 570: Previewing high school football championships across NEPA
By Roger DuPuis,4 days ago
FOX56's Bob Ide joins WVIA's Roger DuPuis in the podcast studio with high school football championships at the top of the agenda this week. "It's playoff time in the 570 -- things are going so far so good for most teams," Bob says. "Not too many upsets, but things will definitely get more difficult now as the games get harder, teams get better."