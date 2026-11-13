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Ohio, 16 other states join FTC in $63 million settlement over pricing at Family Dollar
By April King,8 days ago
Together with the Federal Trade Commission, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson and 16 other state attorneys general have secured a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar to resolve allegations that the company has persisted in charging customers more at their registers than the prices displayed on shelves and tags and in advertisements.