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Continental expands sensor ready tire portfolio
By RubberWorld,8 days ago
Fort Mill, SC – Continental Tires Americas is expanding its Sensor Ready tire portfolio with the addition of the Conti HSC 3 and Conti HDC 3 in 11R22.5 and 11R24.5 sizes. Designed for demanding construction and mixed-service applications, the expanded lineup gives fleets access to a factory-engineered sensor pocket that simplifies tire monitoring and supports more efficient tire lifecycle management.