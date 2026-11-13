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American Routes Shortcuts: Shemekia Copeland
4 days ago
Shemekia Copeland: My dad had songs for me. He wrote a song called "Stingy." [singing] “I got a boy, sweet as he can be. The only fault he got that I can see, he's too stingy, stingy with the love for me” [end singing]. You know, I was like ten singing that, but–and then, as I got older, it just started happening a little bit more. When his health started to, kind of, fail, I would go out with him, sing, do the first set with his band, and then he would come out and do the second set. And that's how I got started.