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An herbicide had a strange effect on this weed. What we're still learning about dicamba's impact
By Harvest Public Media,4 days ago
Want more news about agriculture and the environment? Sign up for the Harvest newsletter for our latest reporting, plus behind-the-scenes exclusives. A recent study found that the herbicide dicamba can have unintended consequences for some weedy plants. The controversial chemical can travel miles away from the crop it's been applied...