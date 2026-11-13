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A million mood boards later, there’s still only one Sade
By CNN Newsource,3 days ago
Despite being one of the world’s most elusive artists, Sade Adu remains instantly recognizable. Whether it be her sultry whisper of a voice drifting through a vast catalogue of hits on the radio (and, these days, TikTok), or her signature sleek style inspiring countless digital mood boards, the British-Nigerian musician’s artistry has long been revered. Now, with over 50 million albums sold, the singer and her band –– both known simply by her first name –– will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. It’s a fitting time to reflect on her highly revered style, which like all great art appears easy to pull off –– yet is anything but.