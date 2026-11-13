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Route 23 lane closures, jughandle detours scheduled this weekend in Pequannock
By Jay Edwards,3 days ago
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Morris County) — Motorists traveling on Route 23 in Morris County should expect lane closures and detours beginning Friday night as the New Jersey Department of Transportation continues work on a $13.8 million roadway improvement project. According to NJDOT, the Route 23 northbound jughandle to Newark-Pompton...