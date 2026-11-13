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Kosy Lights Tree Lighting Set for November 19 on the Square
By Staff Report,4 days ago
The holiday season in Kosciusko will officially begin Thursday, Nov. 19, with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on the Historic Downtown Square. The celebration kicks off at 5:45 p.m. and promises an evening full of Christmas cheer, live music, and family fun. The official tree lighting will take place at 6:00 p.m., with live music continuing on the square until 7:00 p.m.