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Analysis: Dominating defense and Clemson turnovers push No. 1 South Carolina to a win
By Marli Main,4 days ago
Gamecock women’s basketball put on a defensive display to defeat Clemson 65-44. South Carolina traveled to Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum to tally their 16th consecutive win against the Tigers. After an all-around low-scoring first half, the Gamecocks maintained a 30-21 lead, shooting 41% to Clemson's 23%. Foul trouble and turnovers...