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Community Calendar: And Then There Were None, Alice in Wonderland & more
By 7 News Staff,4 days ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening around the North Country this weekend. Carthage Little Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, at 7 p.m. at Carthage Central High School Auditorium. The show is a murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and available at the door.