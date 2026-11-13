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In some states, Republican redistricting backfired. But what about in Louisiana?
By MEGHAN FRIEDMANN,4 days ago
When Democrats swept into elected offices across the country during the midterm elections, political observers in both parties began asking whether the recent unusual mid-decade redistricting push by Republicans backfired. A watershed U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year weakened the Voting Rights Act and overturned Louisiana's congressional map, allowing...