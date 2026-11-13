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No. 19 Arkansas plays Central Arkansas in non-conference matchup
By Follow ABC News on Google,4 days ago
LINE: Razorbacks -25.5; over/under is 160.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Arkansas takes on Central Arkansas in out-of-conference action. Arkansas went 28-9 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Razorbacks averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 25.8 bench points last season. Central...