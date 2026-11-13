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Trump redirects Vance from Iran to focus on combatting fraud in Democratic-led states
By Deepa Shivaram,4 days ago
President Trump now says there is no need for an Iran deal, pushing Vice President Vance to instead focus on battling corruption. President Trump's plans for fighting Iran have shifted again. After saying a few days ago he doesn't think it's necessary to escalate the war if a deal comes through, he now says he does not need a deal, and he's moving Vice President JD Vance off his deal-making assignment. Here's NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram.