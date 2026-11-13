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Pope Leo called Peru home for 20 years. He was welcomed back to the country this week
By Carrie Kahn,4 days ago
Pope Leo returns to northern Peru, where he served as Bishop through years of political turmoil, the COVID pandemic and a huge influx of migrants. Now to Peru, where Pope Leo is drawing huge crowds. That's the country he called home for two decades before becoming pope. Millions have been turning out to welcome the Chicago-born native. While the pontiff spent much of this 12-day tour introducing himself and his young papacy to South Americans, in Peru, he is very well known. NPR's Carrie Kahn reports.