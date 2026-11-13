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Microsoft outage shows the risks of relying on a single technology provider for essential services
4 days ago
A global Microsoft outage this week disrupted email and other workplace tools, plunging business chatter and everyday services into disarray worldwide and highlighting the risks of depending on one of just a few major providers of essential technology. Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted....