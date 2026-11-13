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Bruno Fernandes breaks his silence on Michael Carrick sacking with four words message after Man Utd tactical row and contract snub
By Muhammad Zaki,3 days ago
Carrick dismissed after dismal start to the season. Manchester United parted ways with Carrick on Thursday following a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. The decision comes after a frustrating start to the campaign, bringing an abrupt end to the manager's tenure at Old Trafford. Despite a strong finish to the...