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Rayan Cherki reveals the exact reason behind France’s frustrating defeat to Italy
By Donny Afroni,3 days ago
The UEFA Nations League showdown between these two European heavyweights turned into a night of deep frustration for Zinedine Zidane's men in Milan. The early intensity that led to the French opener eventually faded, leaving the visitor searching for answers. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Cherki did not shy away from dissecting the flaws in the French performance. The Manchester City star noted that while the initial game plan seemed to be working effectively, the momentum shifted quickly as Italy settled into their defensive structure and regained control.