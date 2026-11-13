undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bayern Munich civil war erupts as Oliver Kahn slams Uli Hoeness for calling Jamal Musiala's neurological illness and contract a dilemma
By Adhe Makayasa,4 days ago
Kahn weighed in on the debate once Hoeness publicly linked Musiala's medical diagnosis with his wages and labelled the situation a "dilemma" for the German champions. Although the retired goalkeeper accepts that internal financial assessments of injured players are routine, he took exception to how the matter was framed externally. The disagreement has sparked fresh tension at the Allianz Arena over how the club handles the playmaker's recovery.