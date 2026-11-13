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Mamelodi Sundowns youth coach issues scam warning: 'We are close to December, they want to buy Christmas clothes'
By Steve Blues,4 days ago
The dark side of South African football recruitment has been brought into sharp focus following reports of scammers impersonating high-profile figures within the Mamelodi Sundowns youth structure. Mark Mayambela, who currently leads the Brazilians' Under-17 side, has found his name being weaponised by criminals looking to exploit the dreams of young players. These individuals operate primarily across various social media and digital messaging platforms, creating a false sense of legitimacy to lure in victims.