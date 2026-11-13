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Every minute counts: National EMS faces scrutiny over ambulance response times in Athens
By Matthew Carr,4 days ago
National Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the contracted for-profit 911 emergency ambulance provider for Oconee and Athens-Clarke counties, has recently drawn criticism from public officials over response times and call prioritization. The Athens-Clarke County (ACC) Mayor and Commission meeting in September showcased the twice-yearly report on the performance of emergency medical...
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