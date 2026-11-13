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Vermont adds homeless shelter capacity, but it’s still not enough to meet the need
By Vermont Public,4 days ago
Carly Berlin covers housing and infrastructure for Vermont Public, in partnership with VTDigger. This week, some of the season’s first snow flurries are forecast to fly in Vermont. Across the state, emergency shelter operators are finalizing their plans to offer warm beds to people experiencing homelessness this winter. Shelter...
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