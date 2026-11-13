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Northern Kentucky hosts Central Michigan after Brooks' 22-point game
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
Central Michigan Chippewas (3-0) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Northern Kentucky after Phat Phat Brooks scored 22 points in Central Michigan's 91-78 win over the Youngstown State Penguins. Northern Kentucky went 12-5 at home a season ago while...