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‘Africa Cannot Burn Its Way Out of Its Waste Crisis’, Zero-Waste Advocates Say at COP31
By Chemtai Kirui,4 days ago
ANTALYA, Türkiye & NAIROBI, Nov 13 2026 (IPS) - Plans to build waste incineration plants across Africa risk undermining efforts to curb methane emissions, zero-waste campaigners have warned, as world leaders and climate negotiators gather in Antalya, Türkiye, for the COP31 climate summit. Waste management and methane reduction...