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Mississippi State takes on Xavier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
LINE: Musketeers -3.5; over/under is 165.5. BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will play Xavier at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Mississippi State finished 13-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs gave up 81.8 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.