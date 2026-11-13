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Samsung Reportedly in Talks to Buy US Data Center Cooling Maker Modine
By Arran Rice,8 days ago
Samsung Electronics is in talks to buy Modine Manufacturing, a US company that makes cooling systems for data centers, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter. A deal would take the company behind Galaxy phones further into the hardware that keeps AI servers running. That market already drives much of Samsung's memory chip profits.