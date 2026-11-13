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Luke McCaffrey knew the rules and made a heads-up play, causing a kickoff out of bounds
By Michael David Smith,3 days ago
Commanders kickoff returner Luke McCaffrey made the smartest play of the game by not returning a kick in Thursday night’s win over the Giants. With McCaffrey back to field a Giants kickoff, the ball landed near the sideline at the 5-yard line. The kick stayed in bounds, and some returners would have grabbed the ball and started running. But McCaffrey let the ball bounce, then stepped out of bounds, and then grabbed the ball with his feet down on the sideline.