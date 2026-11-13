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A Kansas City theater is bringing classic movies to the historic Elmwood Cemetery
By KCUR,4 days ago
When Suzanne Owens came up with the idea to show films at Elmwood Cemetery last year, she was certain that there’d be an audience. “I love cemeteries in general, so it just kind of made sense to me,” Owens said with a laugh. “It's a very niche thing, but I know that there are enough like-minded people in Kansas City that would think that a movie in a cemetery is — if they think it's creepy, it's a good creepy.”
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