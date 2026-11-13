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‘I Might Actually Murder My Aunt’: California Woman Says She Threatened Christian Family After They Cut Her Off Over Her Anti-Trump Beliefs
By August,8 days ago
While freedom of speech is an American right, it can still come at a cost, and for one California woman, it was her own family. Under the Reddit username Aljoy, she posted a screenshot of a message her aunt allegedly sent her after she made a Facebook post denouncing the current administration. Apparently, ICE had shown up in her neighborhood, triggering quite an emotional response. Aljoy’s family were so appalled by her reaction that they decided to sever ties without hesitation.
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