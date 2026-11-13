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Quincy Middle School one of 50 nationwide to be named a 2026 National Gold Ribbon School in Service-Learning, only Michigan school to receive the distinction
By Brett Briscoe,4 days ago
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy Middle School has earned national recognition as the only school in Michigan named a 2026 National Gold Ribbon School in Service-Learning by Youth Service America (YSA). Selected from a pool of more than 400 applicants nationwide, the Quincy Community Schools building joined 49 other...
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