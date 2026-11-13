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28 Years, Thousands of Hours, No Arrest: Who Killed Dena Dean?
4 days ago
For years, Diana Dean has fought for answers in the unsolved murder of her 16-year-old daughter, Dena, who disappeared in West Tulsa and was found dead six days later. In this episode of The Fullbright Files, Diana sits down with Lori Fullbright to share the toll of living without justice, the questions that haunt her family and the hope that new DNA testing could help solve the case. Sponsored by BDIW - Boettcher, Devinney, Ingle and Wicker.